Ethiopia: Ministry Keeps Price of Oil Unchanged

The Ministry of Trade (MoT) disclosed that the price of all types of oil remains the same except jet fuels, whose price was revised from 15.7 Br to 15.4 Br. This will be effective for a month from June 8, 2017.

The adjustment was made after a slight decline in the price of fuels on the international market.

Reports show that oil decreased to the lowest level since May 10, 2017. It was 47.6 dollars a barrel until last Saturday, according to Trading Economics, a website which provides information about 300 countries and various commodities