South Africa: If Men Don't Like Hearing #MenAreTrash, Change South Africa, Not the Hashtag

opinion

I am a man and I don't like hearing that men are trash. The obvious reaction is to object, "No, I'm not", and very quickly there is an argument about that particular man, a discussion on how nice or nasty the guy is (we love the conversation being about ourselves). But this reaction is deaf to what is actually being said.

Someone can't tell anyone else that their perceptions are wrong. A fact might be wrong, but a perception is someone's own. Why has this hashtag received such support? It's obvious - it reflects the lived reality of millions of women in South Africa. Many men might not be comfortable with words like patriarchy, feminism or intersectionality, but can't we hear the anguish distilled in this phrase?

The research in South Africa on women abuse and femicide is horrific. Rachel Jewkes' study in the Eastern Cape showed that a quarter of men had committed rape sometime in their life. The study that Sonke Gender Justice and Wits University did last year in Diepsloot suggested that around 56% of men (more than half!) had raped or beaten a woman in the past year. Why isn't this the greatest scandal in SA?...