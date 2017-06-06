South Africa: Bok Blow As Vermeulen Ruled Out of France Series

The Springboks were dealt a massive blow with the news that loose forward Duane Vermeulen would not take part in the three-match series against France after he was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

The news was confirmed by Bok assistant coach Johann van Graan after Vermeulen joined the Springboks on Tuesday morning straight after his arrival from France where he led his club side Toulon in the Top 14 Final against Clermont on Sunday evening.

Unfortunately, the big loose forward sustained a shoulder injury in the match.

He was assessed by the Springbok team doctor on Tuesday and referred to a shoulder specialist in Cape Town to determine whether surgery would be needed.

Regarding the loss of Vermeulen, Van Graan said: "He is a world class forward, and a fantastic asset to have in your side. Team selection is the task of coach Allister (Coetzee), but what I can tell you is that we have some brilliant loose forwards in our squad, and the selections will be made according to what is needed for the coming challenge."

The match on Saturday is scheduled to kick off at 17:05 at Loftus Versfeld with Allister Coetzee naming his team on Thursday afternoon.

Source: Sport24