Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Guns Are in Line, and His Trusted Cadres Are First in the Firing Line

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has set "his boys" on each other, managing all the while to keep his trusted choice for successor hidden. By MAYNARD MANYOWA.

For as long as many people can remember, Robert Mugabe has played his ambitious cadres in a "stakes elevated" game of Fool's Gold.

One by one, his most senior partners have been flattered and deceived, tempted to take the bait of anointed successor, only to be scorned, kicked out, and at times even killed.

It has been the same story for all over 37 years.

From Edgar Tekere, Edison Zvobgo, Moven Mahachi, Joice Mujuru, Jonathan Moyo, and Emmerson Mnangagwa; Mugabe has set "his boys" on each other, managing all the while to keep his trusted choice for successor hidden.

But times have changed. Mugabe is nearing a century of unfortunate existence. His body is giving in. He has lost his charisma, his energy, his touch. He sleeps throughout the day, and his wife runs the country by proxy.

He often suffers from memory loss, his manhood has been desecrated by prostate cancer, and he shits his pants, frequently too.

He appreciates that sooner or later, he is set for a date with his creator,...

