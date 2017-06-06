6 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Malangeni Murderer Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Murder accused, Siyabonga Innocent Mkhize (29) of Malangeni appeared in the Scottburgh Regional Court on 1 June 2017 where he was convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years imprisonment for robbery. Sentences are to run concurrently.

Four men entered a tuck-shop (spaza-shop) in Harringworth on 11 April 2015 pretending to buy

Cigarettes and threatened the 64-year-old woman who runs the business with a firearm. They took her cellphone, cigarettes and airtime vouchers and shot her before fleeing the scene. Fikeli Jwara, 64, died at the scene. A case of business robbery was registered by the Umzinto SAPS for investigation.

Major General Bheki Langa, the Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal commended the investigating officer on the high standard of investigation that resulted in the harsh conviction and sentencing of the murder accused. "I hope this serves as a warning to the criminal world that crime does not pay. We will do all in our powers to remove criminals from our midst, especially those committing violent crimes against our vulnerable women and children. We will strive to root-out gender-based violence in our communities," he said.

South Africa

allAfrica Under the Weather - Office Due to Close for #CapeStorm

The Cape Town office for allAfrica.com will be closed on June 7, 2017, after the South African Weather Service issued a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.