South Africa: Malangeni Murderer Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

press release

Murder accused, Siyabonga Innocent Mkhize (29) of Malangeni appeared in the Scottburgh Regional Court on 1 June 2017 where he was convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years imprisonment for robbery. Sentences are to run concurrently.

Four men entered a tuck-shop (spaza-shop) in Harringworth on 11 April 2015 pretending to buy

Cigarettes and threatened the 64-year-old woman who runs the business with a firearm. They took her cellphone, cigarettes and airtime vouchers and shot her before fleeing the scene. Fikeli Jwara, 64, died at the scene. A case of business robbery was registered by the Umzinto SAPS for investigation.

Major General Bheki Langa, the Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal commended the investigating officer on the high standard of investigation that resulted in the harsh conviction and sentencing of the murder accused. "I hope this serves as a warning to the criminal world that crime does not pay. We will do all in our powers to remove criminals from our midst, especially those committing violent crimes against our vulnerable women and children. We will strive to root-out gender-based violence in our communities," he said.