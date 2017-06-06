6 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bié - Energy Sector to Increase Power Supply

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — Electricity supply in Cuito municipality, central Bié province, could improve June, with the start-up of three of the four generator groups, installed at the Caluapanda power station, said the provincial director of Energy, Abel Guerra.

Speaking to Angop on Monday, the director explained that the provincial government in recovering the three generator groups at the Caluapanda power plant will increase the power supply in the municipality.

The Caluapanda thermal power plant, with four generators with a total capacity of 12 megawatts, has one in operation, providing 2.5 megawatts.

He called for consumer understanding of the problems they are experiencing, as investments are being made to reduce restrictions on electricity supply.

Abel Guerra recalled that the Ministry of Energy and Waters plans to build a new 20 megawatt thermal power plant this year in Cuito, aimed at strengthening the electricity supply.

Angola

Chess - Luzia Pires Leads Women's Luanda Provincial Championship

Master FIDE (MF), Luzia Pires, is leading the provincial senior women's chess championship with two points, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.