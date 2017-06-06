Angola: Bié - Energy Sector to Increase Power Supply

Cuito — Electricity supply in Cuito municipality, central Bié province, could improve June, with the start-up of three of the four generator groups, installed at the Caluapanda power station, said the provincial director of Energy, Abel Guerra.

Speaking to Angop on Monday, the director explained that the provincial government in recovering the three generator groups at the Caluapanda power plant will increase the power supply in the municipality.

The Caluapanda thermal power plant, with four generators with a total capacity of 12 megawatts, has one in operation, providing 2.5 megawatts.

He called for consumer understanding of the problems they are experiencing, as investments are being made to reduce restrictions on electricity supply.

Abel Guerra recalled that the Ministry of Energy and Waters plans to build a new 20 megawatt thermal power plant this year in Cuito, aimed at strengthening the electricity supply.