6 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Clean-Up Operations Are Still Cracking the Whip On Drugs and Firearms

Intelligence Led Clean — up operations are still up and running cracking the whip on criminals involved in drugs and firearms throughout the Province.

Last night, the Provincial Drug Unit in conjunction with the Polokwane K9 Unit, arrested a 34-year-old man during in Westernburg at Ext 71 outside Polokwane. During the arrest, Cat drugs were recovered with an estimated street value of R46 300-00.

Meanwhile in Musina outside Thohoyandou, four (04) suspects, aged between 21 and 36 years, were arrested for possession of explosives. The Police received a tip-off from members of the community about a suspicious white Toyota Quantum with four occupants at one of the petrol stations. Police reacted swiftly and arrested the suspects and recovered a black plastic with five (05) blasting cartridges and five (05) safety copper fuses.

In Giyani, Seshego,Thoyandou, Vaalwater, Mphephu ,Lephalale and Tzaneen Policing areas, 30 suspects aged between 21 and 43 years were arrested and the following were recovered

Five (05) firearms, magazines and ammunition.

Nine (09) computers.

Sachets of drugs and dagga.

Stolen cars.

Nine (09) cell phones.

The arrested suspects will appear before different Magistrate Courts soon.

Police investigations are still continuing.

