6 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Lebowakgomo Culpable Homicide

The Police in Lebowakgokgomo are investigating a culpable homicide case after a truck and a taxi collided head-on this morning, leaving nine people dead.

It is alleged that today at about 07:00, a truck and a taxi collided head-on along R579 road between Lebowakgomo and Jane Furse and subsequently nine (9) people lost their lives and seven (07) others sustained serious injuries. The injured people were taken to hospital for medical treatment. The deceased are all passengers of the taxi, six men and three women, who were travelling from Ga-Masemola to Lebowakgomo. The driver of the truck and his crew sustained minor injuries.

The cause of this collision is still unknown and Police investigations are underway.

South Africa

