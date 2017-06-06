South Africa: Deceased Relatives Sought By Pinetown Detectives

The Cape Town office for allAfrica.com will be closed on June 7, 2017, after the South African Weather Service issued a… Read more »

Pinetown Detectives would like to make an appeal to the members of the community who may assist them in finding the relatives of the man in the attached picture. It is alleged that the man who checked in as Avish and booked a room at a lodge in Pinetown on 29 May 2017. On the following day, he did not check out and when the security guard went to check the room, they discovered his body hanging inside the room. The deceased is believed to be in his thirties. Anyone with information of his relatives is urged to contact Sergeant Mariette Smith on 031 325 5054 or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

