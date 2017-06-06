South Africa: Suspect Arrested for the Murder of Minentle Lekhata (5)

The Cape Town office for allAfrica.com will be closed on June 7, 2017, after the South African Weather Service issued a… Read more »

Our prioritized around-the-clock investigation into the brutal murder of Minentle Lekhata on Sunday in Lwandle led a group of detectives to a 35 year old suspect from the same area earlier today. He was arrested on a charge of murder and is expected to make a court appearance in Strand on Thursday 8 June 2017. Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case is yet to be finalized and the finer aspects of the suspect's apprehension cannot be disclosed at this stage. The safety of children is a top priority for the Western Cape police and we will make every endeavor to ensure that offenders are brought to book to face the full consequences of their ruthless deeds.

