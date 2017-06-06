South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Inchanga

The Cape Town office for allAfrica.com will be closed on June 7, 2017, after the South African Weather Service issued a… Read more »

Inchanga SAPS would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding a missing person, Sanelisiwe Ziphora Gwala (21) from House no 622 Pinetown. She was last seen on 31 May 2017 at about 05:45, going to a clinic. When the clinic was contacted they said she did not come. She was last seen wearing black skirt, white shoes and a silk jacket. We are appealing to anyone with the information of her whereabouts to contact Captain FJ Ngema on 079 5000 600 or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.