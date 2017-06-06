6 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Tobacco Waste Contains Over 7000 Toxic Chemicals - WHO Reveals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Jammeh

The World Health Organisation has revealed that tobacco waste contains over 7000 toxic chemicals that poison the environment, including human carcinogens.

According to WHO, tobacco smoke emissions contribute thousands of tons of human carcinogens, toxicants and greenhouse gases to the environment and tobacco waste is the largest type of litter by count globally.

"Up to 10 billion of the 15 billion cigarettes sold daily are disposed in the environment. Cigarette button account for 30 - 40% of all items collected in coastal and urban clean - ups. Tobacco threatens women, children and livelihood".

According to WHO, around 860 million adults smokers live in low and middle income countries. "Many studies have shown that in the poorest households, spending on tobacco products often represents more than 10% of total household expenditures. Less money for food, education and healthcare".

WHO recognises the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs of The Gambia for implementing a sound, effective and evidence - based tobacco taxation policy in line with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. "This has yielded the level of smoking. The Gambia's experience is being widely shared with countries in the African Region and beyond".

Gambia

Gambia Committed to Ending Open-Defecation

The Director of Health Promotion and Education Unit at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Modou Njai, has said… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.