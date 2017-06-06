Gambia: Crr, Urr Stakeholders Trained On Climate Resilience Pilot Programme

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Water, Forestry, Parks and Wildlife, as the focal institution for the pilot programme on climate resilience (PPCR) recently convened a two-day capacity building for its stakeholders drawn from Central River and Upper River regions.

The training, held in Janjanbureh, was designed to train stakeholders on climate change, natural resource management and climate smart agriculture.

Deputizing for the governor of Central River Region, the Deputy Governor Alhagie Malang Saibo Camara, acknowledged that global climate is changing at an unprecedented rate with African continent identified as one of the most vulnerable continents to climatic effects.

He pointed out that these effects are further amplified by the lack of adequate finances and technical knowledge to actively adapt to the changing environment.

Deputy Governor Camara indicated that The Gambia is widely acknowledged as one of the most vulnerable countries in Africa to climate change as evidence that the country had experienced draught related crop failures and severe floods over the past decade, not to mention the threat faced at the country's coastline including the city of Banjul.

Bubacar Zaidi Jallow, the project coordinator revealed that as one of the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) parties to the UNFCCC, The Gambia is among the nations that are the least responsible for climate change, particularly vulnerable to its impacts, but amongst the most progressive for ambitious international climate action.

He maintained that as part of their quest to attract further climate finance that be manifested into tangible projects, The Gambia last year applied to the World Banks Climate invest Funds (CIF) pilot programme for climate resilience (PPCR) and was selected as one of six (6) pilot countries to implement the programme.

"The approval made available $1.5 million to the government of The Gambia to prepare a strategic programme for climate resilience (SPCR) for the PPCR", he said.

The objectives of the PPCR investment plans, he went on, are to assist developing countries to integrate climate resilience into development planning and also offer additional funding to pilot innovative public and private sector solutions to pressing climate related risks.

The director of Central Projects Coordination Unit, Ministry of the Environment, Salmina E. Jobe spoke at length on the effects of climate change, saying the longer term impacts of climate change on communities and their livelihoods, has increased the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, thereby exposing settlements to a wide range of risks they are often ill equipped to handle.

He, however, applauded the participants for their active participation during the cause of the two days.