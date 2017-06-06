Gambia's Electricity Blackout Is Worse Than Ever Says Mama Kandeh

The leader of The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Mama Kandeh, on Monday described the country's current electrical situation as worse than ever.

These remarks were made during a GDC organised press conference held at a hotel along the Senegambia highway.

According to Kandeh, The Gambia's seemingly never ending electricity blackout is worse than ever. "This is not what Gambia has decided for. The people of this country have decided for a change that will bring development," he said.

Kandeh further revealed his interest of meeting President Barrow to address the current poor electrical system in the country. "I have a plan of an opportunity to help facilitate a temporal solution to provide 24 hours electricity in The Gambia until at a time our power system will be stabled" he revealed.

Mama expressed optimism and confidence that The Gambia will achieve its target when efforts are consolidated for the interest of the nation. "The country's current electrical situation is a case for concern that should be considered to be resolved. I urged the government to take my offer for the sake of Gambian people," he stated.