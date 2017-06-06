Gambia: Suspected 880G Cannabis Trafficker Granted Bail

Magistrate A. Sillah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court yesterday granted D75, 000 bail to one Saikou Danso who is defending himself in a charge of being allegedly found in possession 880grams of Cannabis, a prohibited drug.

As part of the bail conditions, the presiding magistrate ordered for Mr. Danso to provide two sureties who must swear to affidavit of means and surrender their national identification cards to the court registrar.

Mr. Danso is accused of being found in possession 880grams of suspected cannabis without a valid license on 15th April, 2017, at Mandinaba Police Check Point. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Drug Prosecutor NCA2 N.F. Korta applied for adjournment which was granted by the magistrate who adjourned the matter to 13th June.