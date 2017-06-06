Gambia: World Bank Continue Support

The World Bank, like other numerous institutions and organisations across the globe, continue to exhibit their friendly support to both developed and third world countries like The Gambia, through different platforms and manifestations.

Since attainment of the country's independence in 1965 to date, the Bank has been a very unique, long standing traditional development partner and assurance for such continues support. This is confirmed in recent comments made by one of its senior nutrition specialist, after closed door meeting with the minister of Women Affairs and overseer of the Office of the Vice President at the State House.

The importance of having a healthy nation for healthy development by healthy people cannot be achieved in the absence of having a well balance dietary system in place, in line with the eight Millennium Development Goals. Issues such as eradication of extreme poverty and hunger in the world, achieving universal primary education for all, reduction of child related mortality, improving maternal health among other lofty objectives are only tenable with healthy nutrition.

Indications are that the country, indeed has a brighter future for achieving its development objectives in all sectors, especially nutrition related matters as pointed out by the cited nutrition specialist and his delegation at the presidency.

No amount of ranting and shouting should be allowed to derail such positive steps of our new found democratic dispensation, trading on respect for human rights, rule of law and good governance.

This country could be developed faster than we may think of, considering the population, size and our geographical location tagged as Smiling Coast of Africa - a beacon of hope, business hub and paradise sought by many across the globe.

The Gambia, like other third countries, need true development partners like World Bank and others, as far as achieving its sustainable development objectives are concerned. This further affirmed what social development experts called "the world of globalisation" operating on principles of give-and-take, as opposed to traditional concept of one size fit all.

We therefore, extend warm welcome to the World Bank and other donor partners to home, with open arms by supporting us in every capacity they could, hence getting the country where it ought to be. Investing in the health sector of the country is highly welcomed and would be more than commendable for people struggling to improve on their health status.