29 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Cup Heartache for Nda Jagne's Sion

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Gambia international, Pa Modou Jagne and his team's 50-year streak of 13 Swiss Cup final wins and no defeats was ended by FC Basel in the final at the weekend.

Basel, Swiss league champions, completed the domestic double with three second-half goals in a 3-0 win over the cup specialists, FC Sion.

Scorpions player Nda Jagne was subbed off in the 63rd minute as Sion pushed for a goal but it was little too late as they relinquished the cup to their arch rivals.

Sion won its first Swiss Cup final in 1965 and reeled off 12 more wins, including a 3-0 victory over Basel two years ago.

A win in the cup would have seen the Gambian and his team book an automatic place in the group stages of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League, but they would now need to settle for a third-place finish in order to secure a place in the third qualifying round.

