Gambia: Nusrat SSS Convenes All High Schools Trade Fair

The Commerce Club at Nusrat Senior Secondary School recently staged a two-day all high schools trade fair at the school grounds. The trade fair was aimed at creating positive awareness among the students attending high schools, especially on the importance of the acquisition of skills for the socio-economic development of the country.

Speaking at the gathering, Karamo Bojang, the principal of the school, commended the club for the initiative.

Bojang acknowledged that students always grow with the way they are nurtured in schools, hence, trade fair would help students greatly in realising their potentials to become independent and self employed in future.

He stressed that it is high time people do away with the dependency syndrome, as the government cannot guarantee employment for all the students graduating in the country.

The teacher coordinator of the club, J.S.A. Kemokai outlined that the trade fair was going to be an annual event, further expressing plans to introduce the initiative to upper basic schools in the country.

He urged the students to consider what they can do for the country, but not the other way around in order to conquer the syndrome of dependency in the country.

Muhammed Sagne, the director of Corporate Services at The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry on behalf of the director of Corporate Affairs, lamented that lack of fundamental skills and literacy is the main reason for youth unemployment in the country.

"Consequently, most of the Gambian youths end up travelling through the Mediterranean seas which has claimed the lives of many."

He applauded the government for coming with initiatives like business plans, market research etc. to address the issue of unemployment.

"We at the GCCI would like to take this opportunity to assure participants of All High School Trade Fair of our support; also encourage participants to showcase your potentials to become successful entrepreneurs".