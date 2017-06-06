Gambia: International Health Partners Donates Drugs to Farafenni General Hospital

Farafenni General Hospital in the North Bank Region, recently took delivery of a consignment of drugs from the International Health Partners, a U.K.-based charity.

However, the donation came through Mae Winterton, founder and coordinator of Schools for The Gambia.

The items, which comprises of high quality medications includes, antibiotics, analgesics, antihypertensive, antimicrobial, antifungal and diabetic drugs among others.

Presenting the items, on behalf of International Health Partners U.K., Mae Winterton expressed his charity's commitment to complementing government's efforts in strengthening quality health care services to enhance effective service delivery.

Madam Winterton commended the hospital for the effective utilization of their previous donated items, further pledging to provide necessary drugs to the hospital in due course.

Mae, who facilitates the donation, said she is proud to be associated with the donors based in the U.K. in their quest to support developing countries with the much highly needed medication to people who cannot afford prescription drugs.

Wandifa Samateh, the administrator of Farafenni Hospital on behalf of the management and board of the hospital, expressed appreciation to the U.K.-based charity for their invaluable contribution to the country's health sector.

The donated items, he went on, were quality drugs, saying the provision of health care services is not the business of The Gambia government and Ministry of Health alone, but something that calls for collective responsibility by all stakeholders.

He assured the donors of the hospital's commitment to proper utilization and upkeep of donated drug.

According to him, the management of the hospital is very much concerned for accountability purpose and has therefore, put in place a mechanism for tracking all donated items received in this institution.

This, he believed, can be clearly attested to by the report produced on the most recent donation from IHP in 2016.

Other speakers include, Alhagie Sambujang Jagne, the ambassador of the hospital and Alhagie Lamin Keita, a community elder, who both hailed the donors and Mae Winterton for their support to the community.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Senior Management Team of the hospital and members of the Clinical Team. The occasion was chaired