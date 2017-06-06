6 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Alleged Brikama Murderer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamarana S. Jallow

Banjul Magistrates' Court has issued a bench warrant for the immediate arrest of Tapha Njie, a Senegalese national who allegedly stabbed his countryman, Musa Kah with a knife in his neck, which is believed to have caused his death at Brikama in April, this year.

Mr. Njie is still on the run while the police mounted a search for him to bring him to justice.

The general public is urged to inform the nearest police station if they have any information that could lead to the arrest of Tapha Njie.

In April, The Gambia Police Force made an appeal to the general public to help them in the search and arrest of Mr. Njie

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie delivered the ruling for Mr. Njie's arrest wherever he is seen following police prosecutor Inspector Saga Sanyang's application pursuant to Section 69 (b) of the Criminal Procedure Code for the court to issue an arrest warrant.

The prosecutor further cited Section 62(1) of Criminal Procedure Code for the matter to be equally transferred to the High Court, since the lower court lacks the jurisdiction to try it.

Mr. Njie is alleged charged for unlawfully causing the death of Musa Khan by stabbing him with a knife on 11th April, 2017 at Brikama town.

Gambia

Gambia Committed to Ending Open-Defecation

The Director of Health Promotion and Education Unit at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Modou Njai, has said… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.