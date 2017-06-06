Gambia: Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Alleged Brikama Murderer

Banjul Magistrates' Court has issued a bench warrant for the immediate arrest of Tapha Njie, a Senegalese national who allegedly stabbed his countryman, Musa Kah with a knife in his neck, which is believed to have caused his death at Brikama in April, this year.

Mr. Njie is still on the run while the police mounted a search for him to bring him to justice.

The general public is urged to inform the nearest police station if they have any information that could lead to the arrest of Tapha Njie.

In April, The Gambia Police Force made an appeal to the general public to help them in the search and arrest of Mr. Njie

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie delivered the ruling for Mr. Njie's arrest wherever he is seen following police prosecutor Inspector Saga Sanyang's application pursuant to Section 69 (b) of the Criminal Procedure Code for the court to issue an arrest warrant.

The prosecutor further cited Section 62(1) of Criminal Procedure Code for the matter to be equally transferred to the High Court, since the lower court lacks the jurisdiction to try it.

Mr. Njie is alleged charged for unlawfully causing the death of Musa Khan by stabbing him with a knife on 11th April, 2017 at Brikama town.