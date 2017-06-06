6 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Fifth Prosecution Witness Testifies in Alleged Cannabis Trial

By Isatou M. Ceesay

Landing Badjie, a narcotics officer attached at Sibanor drug law enforcement office, yesterday testified as fifth prosecution witness in an alleged drug case involving Ebrima Ndow, Bakaray Jarju, Ousman Dumbuya Pa Matarr Darboe and Abdoulie Chaw before drug Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye at the Sibanor Narcotics Court.

The accused persons were said to have been separately found in possession of 45kg, 48kg and 460g of cannabis on 13th February, 2017 at Bullock village in the Foni Bintang District.

Mr. Badjie said in his testimony said on the day the accused persons were arrested, he was in his house at Sibanor and received tip-off information about them.

According to him, the second prosecution witness, NCA3 Demba Jallow and Karamo Sanneh who were on duty at the Bullock Police Check Point that day informed him that there was an ash-colored golf vehicle with registration number: BJL68548 L and a black Pajero with registration number: BJL 8969L coming from Kombo to Foni. He said the officers informed him that vehicles are suspected to be carrying suspected cannabis and that he was going to join them later.

Mr. Badjie said some five minutes after he arrived at the check point; he saw the suspected vehicles coming. "They came up to the last junction but took a u-turn and we boarded our vehicle and followed them but we couldn't catch them," he explained.

The matter is adjourned to 6th June for cross-examination.

