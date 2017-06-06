Gambia: Weightlifting, Powerlifting & Bodybuilding Federation Elects New Leadership

The Gambia Weightlifting, Powerlifting and Bodybuilding Federation, over the weekend held its elective congress where a new executive committee was elected to steer the affairs of the federation for the next four years.

The congress, which was held at the Semega Janneh Hall, saw Musa Koteh of Koteh Fitness Centre re-elected unopposed as the president of the federation. The congress is a constitutional requirement that the federation must go to congress every four years to elect a new executive. Other executive members are, Lamin King Kolley as 1st vice president, Ebrima Sonko as 2nd vice president, Burama Camara as Secretary General, Fatoumata Sonko as treasurer, Ebrima Fofana as auditor, Ousman Camara as Public Relations Officer (PRO), and Kemo Sanneh as technical director. Mam Betty Gillen and Ancha Ceesay, both were elected as female representatives.

In an interview with Observer Sports, Burama Camara, the new secretary general of the federation said, the congress went successful and assured of the new executive's commitment to revive the federation, which has been dormant in the past few years.

The congress, according to SG Camara, was graced by delegates from different registered gyms, while urging the gyms that are yet to register under the federation to come forward and do so.

With the association affiliated with the International Weightlifting, Powerlifting and Bodybuilding Federation, Camara said, a lot of developments are on the pipeline for the promotion and development of the sport in the country.

"We have a very committed executive under the leadership of Musa Koteh and we will work very hard to revive the sport and have the country represented in future international competitions," he told Observer Sports.