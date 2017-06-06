Gambia: Buba Guides Horsens to League Safety

Scorpions centre-back Bubacarr Sanneh, has helped AC Horsens maintain their Danish Superliga status for another season after an enthralling 3-1 win at Vendsyssel FF on Sunday.

Horsens, promoted to the top-flight last season, finished 10th in the 14-team table in the regular season that booked them a ticket to the relegation play-offs of the league.

They brushed off Viborg FF and Esbjerg fB in the first and second round respectively before facing off Vendsyssel in the third round.

The two teams drew goalless in the first-leg of the encounter last week before Horsens secured a 3-1 aggregate score in Hjørring with Sanneh assisting in the team's second goal.

The Gambia international has featured 35 times for the club this season, clocking 3150 minutes and scoring four goals in his first season in the Danish top division.

The 22-year-old, currently valued at €600,000, has a year left on his Horsens contract and is unclear if he will stay on at the club with reports of interest from other Danish clubs and abroad.