6 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Buba Guides Horsens to League Safety

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Scorpions centre-back Bubacarr Sanneh, has helped AC Horsens maintain their Danish Superliga status for another season after an enthralling 3-1 win at Vendsyssel FF on Sunday.

Horsens, promoted to the top-flight last season, finished 10th in the 14-team table in the regular season that booked them a ticket to the relegation play-offs of the league.

They brushed off Viborg FF and Esbjerg fB in the first and second round respectively before facing off Vendsyssel in the third round.

The two teams drew goalless in the first-leg of the encounter last week before Horsens secured a 3-1 aggregate score in Hjørring with Sanneh assisting in the team's second goal.

The Gambia international has featured 35 times for the club this season, clocking 3150 minutes and scoring four goals in his first season in the Danish top division.

The 22-year-old, currently valued at €600,000, has a year left on his Horsens contract and is unclear if he will stay on at the club with reports of interest from other Danish clubs and abroad.

Gambia

Gambia Committed to Ending Open-Defecation

The Director of Health Promotion and Education Unit at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Modou Njai, has said… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.