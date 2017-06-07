The City of Cape Town urged residents to keep calm and do everything possible to keep safe as the storm approaches on Tuesday night.

The city assured Capetonians that the Disaster Risk Management was on "high alert" and prepared to help whoever may be affected by the storm should a need arises.

This comes as the South African Weather Service warned of an approaching cold front - which the city says comes with "heavy rainfall, strong winds, and waves between 9m and 12m along the coastal areas of the Cape Peninsula".

Structures have been secured with additional sand and have been grounded with concrete blocks in an effort to prevent wind damage, said the city in a statement released on Tuesday night.

"We would like to assure residents that our Disaster Risk Management teams are on high alert and have been conducting various operations in preparation for the storm.

"They have also been working with all stakeholders to ensure that we are prepared to provide relief and assistance to residents and to address infrastructure that could potentially be affected by the weather."

"The city's Disaster Risk Management and Informal Settlements Management Departments are monitoring many of the most vulnerable residents across the city."

All vulnerable areas are being monitored and Disaster Risk Management teams are on standby, said the city.

Residents were also urged to use containers to store rainwater - this to help in lessening effects of drought now faced by the city. The water can be used for flushing toilets.

"The city urges residents, where possible, to use suitable containers to capture rainwater, which is perfect for flushing toilets as an example. Flushing the toilet with rainwater could save nine litres or more per flush, depending on the type of toilet."

"As a result of climatic unpredictability, no one is able to definitely predict when our next big rainfall will occur. We must therefore continue to save water.

"I appeal to all residents to take care and be extra cautious on the roads. Please take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of your loved ones, pets, property and possessions," said the statement released on behalf of the city's mayor, Patricia de Lille.

