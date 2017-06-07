Photo: Daily Monitor

Prof Ddumba is in the race to retain his VC position.

Kampala — The Makerere University vice chancellor search committee has shortlisted three candidates to contest for the top job at Uganda's oldest and largest institution of higher learning.

Ms Irene Ovongi-Odida, the chairperson of the committee, named the three candidates as Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the current deputy vice chancellor for Finance and Administration; Prof Venasius Baryamureeba, the former VC and presidential candidate in the 2016 race; and Prof Edward Kasujja Kirumira, the current principal College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The vacancy for the university's apex seat was advertised on April 13 ahead of the expiry on August 31, of the tenure of Prof John Ddumba Sentamu, the institution's current chief executive. Both Professors Nawangwe and Kirumira previously contested for the same job in 2012 but lost to Prof Ddumba Sentamu.

Under the University and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, 2001, a vice chancellor at a public university such as Makerere, shall run the day-to-day affairs of the institution and be responsible for its administration, academic and financial matters.

Makerere University Council and the Senate on March 9 constituted a five-member committee led by Ms Ovonji and is expected to name a new vice chancellor by July. Ms Ovonji told Daily Monitor yesterday that the shortlisted candidates are undergoing face-to-face interviews and each will be required to make a public presentation on Thursday next week.

Sources close to the university told Daily Monitor yesterday that the committee had already interviewed Prof Baryamureeba while Prof Nawangwe was due to be interviewed yesterday.

Ms Ovonji had earlier confirmed that four candidates had applied for the job, but she did not name the fourth candidate, citing fear of prejudice.

"As our search process draws towards its conclusion, the role of the Senate and the Council is protecting and ensuring a fair and transparent process for a successful outcome," she said. According to the University and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, 2001, the committee is expected to hand names and scores of the three qualified candidates to the Senate, which would later forward the names to the University Council by July. The University Council holds the ultimate authority to pick one from the three candidates to take up the job.

Procedure

