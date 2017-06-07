Uganda: Striker Nsibambi Star Rising

Kampala — "He is an emerging centre forward in the country, and should be the country's centre forward for a long time," declared KCCA manager Mike Mutebi after Derrick Nsibambi's yet another match-winning performance, this time with an extra touch of class.

The 22-year-old striker had just put Rivers United of Nigeria to the sword, scoring two goals for a 2-1 victory, and to bring his tally to four in as many home Caf Total Confederation Cup matches at Phillip Omondi Stadium on Saturday.

"But don't excite him (too much)," Mutebi hastily cautioned, "If he keeps his feet on the ground, he will be that centre forward.

"No," the KCCA tactician disapprovingly shook his head when asked at a post-match press conference, just for emphasis' sake, whether he thought time was now for Nsibambi to assume the no. 9 role for the Cranes.

"Let him be on the fringes, especially with the likes of Okwi (Emmanuel) still ahead of him. You have the likes of Senkatuka (Nelson) and Mohammed Shaban who are also maturing... Good players for the future. "I don't want Nsibambi to reach there (to the national team) and stagnate. I want that when he finally makes it, he should be a mainstay. But I'm happy the boy is progressing well and as a club, we shall ensure that continues."

Yet, since he shook off frustrating periods of multiple injuries, local defences have greatly suffered his positioning and finishing ability.

Actually, the pain has spread across the divide, with Egypt's Al-Masry, Tunisia's Club Africain and now Rivers of United all getting a dose of well served striking ability from a man truly befitting of the tag Super 9.

Home sweet home

Here, Group A had turned into a home trump card, with KCCA, Morocco's Fus Rabat, Africain and Rivers all losing their away games and winning at their backyard in the first two matches. This had them all on three points apiece.

On Friday, Fus continued the home script, beating Africaine 2-1 in the teams' third game for the Moroccans to stretch their lead at the top to three points.

The onus was now on KCCA to beat Rivers at home or start counting down to their exit or potential survival by use of Casio gadgets.

Benjamin Ochan was barely troubled in goal, with only Bolaji Sakin's half volley off a counter dipping in off the crossbar on 10 minutes to half time to cancel out Nsibambi's earlier cool finish.

Nsibambi beautifully completed a passing move involving Allan Okello, marauding Isaac Muleme and impressive Vincent Kayizzi by calmly placing past Sunday Rotimi before the goalkeeper was minutes later stretchered off injured following a collision with a KCCA player.

But the moment of the day came on 70 minutes, inspiring Tom Masiko weighting in a priceless delivery off a free-kick from the right, which evaded Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Rivers defenders' heads to a free Nsibambi inside the penalty box.

As calm as the word, Nsibambi controlled it with his right and buried it into the top right roof to send the thousands at Lugogo into frenzy and KCCA to second in the log on six points, and definitely closer to their quarterfinal dream. The top two qualify.

KCCA 2-1 Rivers United

Fus Rabat 2-1 Club Africain

Upcoming fixtures

June 20: Rivers United vs. KCCA

June: 21: Club Africain vs. Fus Rabat