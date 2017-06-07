Uganda Christian University's Membe Finds Solace in Women Cup Chance

Kampala — It is amazing how many sports competitions Uganda Christian University (UCU) were involved in last weekend.

While their women football team Lady Cardinals lost 4-0 to Kawempe in the finals of the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) in Wankulukuku on Sunday, their volleyball teams were involved in the Nkumba Open.

UCU Mbale also played in the Eastern Region playoffs in a bid to qualify for the Fufa Big League.

On Friday, their basketball teams were in Lugogo while the Lady Cardinals will this Friday host Soroti-side Olila High School in the semi-finals of the Uganda Women Cup.

Such is the importance the institution attaches to sport that many neutrals felt gutted for UCU when they were undone by Kawempe's efficiency in Wankulukuku. "For us this is a learning experience," Lady Cardinals coach Tony Membe, said in a message that gives hope to their well wishers. UCU had posed a different challenge, unlike other opponents in 2015 and 2016, for Kawempe with their workrate and physicality but could not find the cutting edge.

They will look back to when captain Moreen Kinavudori fluffed three chances at 2-0 down in the second half and Catherine Nakiridde's long range effort that troubled goalkeeper of the tournament Ruth Aturo.

"Overall, I think we played just fine but playing Kawempe in a final is not easy, they always find a way even though the score flatters them," Membe said.

UCU have never beaten Kawempe in four league meetings now but Membe believes that making the first final and being involved in all playoffs in the three editions of the FWEL makes them a force to reckon with.

"We are going to add on scholarships and emerge stronger. This is a message to competitors that we are here to stay and Kawempe's dominance is short lived.

"We are playing another semifinal in the Women Cup and that is where our focus shifts to.

"We have learned from the final that you cannot underestimate or overrate the opponent. You need to be somewhere in between and on top of your game."