7 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Individual Awards Make Up for Sport-S Losing Crown

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — Sport-S were unable to retain their Genocide Memorial Volleyball Tournament, the women losing in the semifinals in Kigali, Rwanda.

There wasn't to be a repeat of last year when the club got both their men's and women's side into the finals of the annual event with the latter winning the overall title.

This time, the women lost to Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) in a repeat of last year's final as the two-day event climaxed at the Amahoro Stadium gymnasium on Sunday.

Sport-S would eventually go on to finish third as did Sky in the men's competition that was also won by APR.

The Ugandan contingent, constituting six teams, three men's and women's teams, only found consolation at the award ceremony as two individual players were recognized.

Sky's Cuthbert Malinga and Eunice Amuron of Sport-S were picked as best receiver and setter respectively.

Also, Ugandan Daudi Okello was named best attacker while featuring for Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

APR dominated the tournament. In the men's category, the army side beat REG in a five-set thriller 3-2 (22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 23-25 and 15-11).

They also claimed the women title after beating RRA by the same score line 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 24-25, 25-23 and 15-13). The titles were the first in four years for APR in the annual tournament. The men's defending champions, University of Kibungo (UNIK) were eliminated in the group stages.

The winners, APR (men and women) took home Rwf500,000 (Shs2.1m), while RRA and REG got Rwf300,000 (Shs1.2m) for finishing second whereas third-placed Sport S and Sky received Rwf150,000 (Shs0.6m).

CONSOLATION AWARDS

GENOCIDE MEMOrIAL IN|TERNATIONAL EVENT FINALS

MEN

APR 3-2 REG

WOMEN

APR 3-2 RRA

INDIVIDUALS AWARDS

MEN

Best Receiver: Cuthber Maliga (Sky)

Best Attacker: Daudi Okello (REG)

MVP: Yves Mutabazi (APR)

WOMEN

Best Server: Eunice Amuron (Sport S)

MVP: Denise Mutatsimpundu

