6 June 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Vodacom IPO Attracts 40,000 Tanzanian Investors

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Vodacom building in Tanzania.
By Beatrice Materu

Vodacom Tanzania Plc's initial public offering (IPO) has attracted over 40,000 Tanzanian investors, many of them first time participants in the capital market, the telco has said.

The IPO is set to be the largest in the history of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

"We look forward to a fruitful relationship with our new shareholders as we take Vodacom Tanzania forward into a new era as a public listed company. Vodacom has a proven track record as the leading telecom in Tanzania and it is fitting that we were the first to heed the call by the Government of Tanzania requiring licensed telco operators to list on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange," said Ian Ferrao, the firm's managing director.

Vodacom is scheduled to list on the DSE later this month.

The IPO, which was opened to local investors only, is targeted to raise $213 million, a 25 per cent stake.

Orbit Securities, Vodacom's lead advisor, said the IPO subscriber numbers will be made public once the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) completes the verification exercise later this month.

More on This

Tanzania's Top Ten IPOs

Vodacom Tanzania's recent IPO is one of the biggest in Tanzania. Let's take a look at the top 10 IPO's that have ever… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.