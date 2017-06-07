6 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Appeal Court Dismisses N600 Million Case Against Ex-Air Vice Marshal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyn Okakwu

An Abuja Division of the Appeal Court on Tuesday dismissed a case of N600 million fraud brought against a former chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Maritime Safety and Security, Saliu Atawodi.

Mr. Atawodi, a retired air vice marshal, was accused of diverting the sum, meant for the purchase of gun boats to address oil bunkering in the Niger-Delta.

He was charged alongside Rabiu Hassan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in May, 2016.

The money, totalling N620.9 million, was meant to be used for the purchase of six K-38 armoured patrol boats.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had refused a no-case submission of the defendants in March this year.

After the ruling at the lower court, the accused approached the appeal court, arguing that the prosecution failed to prove its allegation against them.

A three-man panel of justices at the appeal court led by Justice Tani Hassan-Yusuf upheld the application of the accused, and discharged the case against them.

Nigeria

Senate to Investigate Ogoni Clean Up Exercise

The Senate has directed its Committee on Environment to investigate activities surrounding the implementation of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.