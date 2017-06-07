Nigeria: My Son Is a Good Boy, Dammy Krane's Mother Declares

Photo: Dammy Krane.

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, who was arrested last Friday in Miami, the United States, for alleged theft and credit card fraud appeared in court with his accomplice, Gabriel Chikwuebuka, Monday, for his bail hearing in the nine-count charges brought against him.

This came as Dammy Krane's mother, Oluwakemi Oshodi, yesterday, described her son, as "a good boy."

According to report, Gabriel who claimed to be Dammy Krane's show promoter filed paperwork, saying that he is indigent while Krane pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sources added that the judge looked through Gabriel's papers and found that he has no money or property in any bank.

Dammy Krane's defense attorney provided paperwork which showed what the police found in his phone. The presiding judge stated that any money to be paid for Krane's bail must be verified as coming from an honest source. They were both sent back to jail till the next court hearing which is slated for June 22.

Meanwhile, Dammy Krane's mother took to her Facebook page, yesterday, to comment on her son's arrest in the United States. She wrote, "Thank you my good people out there, God bless our children for us, give them long life and good name. My son is a good boy."

Mrs. Oshodi's reaction came, few hours after Dammy Krane's sister, Elizabeth Adeola Oshodi, released a statement, via Facebook page, on behalf of the family following the former's arrest in Miami.

According to Dammy Krane's family members, the "Amin" singer who was arrested last Friday, was a victim of circumstances. He was arrested for grand theft allegations, credit card fraud, and identity theft. He is currently being held in jail at the Miami-Dade County Corrections as he awaits to meet his bond requirement.

The statement reads in part, "As an artiste, promoters book your hotel, and often buy your destination tickets. It has never once crossed our hearts as a performing entertainment family, to have to verify that the sources of bookings are legitimate. And please, keep in mind that we've been in the industry for almost 15 years. Then came the unfortunate past Friday, when Dammy Krane got arrested trying to board a flight from Maimi to Washington: Maryland. His ticket and hotel bookings were fraudulently purchased by the next show promoter (s). And because of Dammy Krane's fame, all accusatory hell, broke loose.

"We thank God for His goodness and the great spirit of truth. He will have his day in court to clear his name. He will give his personal press release shortly. I, however, have decided to speak up against insinuations of fraudulence and grand theft. Dammy is a true gentle and honest citizen of our planet, and remains a good ambassador for not just the music industry, but Nigeria as a whole."