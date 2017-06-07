6 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: El-Zakzaky - Watch Your Utterance, Buhari Group Cautions Falana

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has called on Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to desist from inciting his clients, the Shiites religious movement, against government officials.

The group made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said that it was unbecoming of Falana, "in a seeming desperate bid to secure the release of his client, El- Zak Zaky", to pick on some officials of government and call for their punishment.

The group said selecting some officials for attack was capable of exposing them to anger and contempt of his client and his followers.

The statement signed by the group's Acting Chairman, Mr Austin Braimoh and Secretary, Chief Cassidy Madueke, said it was wrong for the senior lawyer to suggest that government officials should be punished for doing their job.

"What the officials did was no more than offering explanation on why the sect leader is still in detention.

"It is totally unacceptable for him to single out the Minister of Information and other government spokespersons as being responsible for his clients' plight."

It said that it was common knowledge that the officials did not wield the kind of power he ascribed to them, "but were merely conveying explanations as offered by agencies of the government".

The group, however, advised Falana to be mindful of his statements to avert unnecessary acrimony.

