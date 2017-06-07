Southern Africa: Comesa Steps Up Fight Against Money Laundering

Kampala — The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) and the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen collaboration in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

10 out 18 countries in ESAAMLG are Comesa members with six of them covered by the Regional Maritime Security Programme (MASE).

The Comesa MASE programme is designed to address maritime insecurity by targeting the financial aspects such as money laundering to fight piracy. It is implemented in 10 countries of the Eastern and Southern Africa with the financial support of the European Union.

Both organisations bring on board competences, which when combined, will enhance their individual contributions to supporting real sustainable and inclusive growth in the member states.

Comesa Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya, after signing the MoU in Lusaka- Zambia last week, stressed the importance of sustainability, predictability and inclusivity for economic growth, which he said can be undermined by money launderers whose main goal, is to hide the proceeds of crime.

"Money launderers do not share the profit making objectives of legitimate private sector," Ngwenya said. "Their objective is to hide or protect their proceeds of crime. They will pump the illegally gotten money into sectors that effectively hide the proceeds which may result in a real distortion of the economy especially in small economies."

He said companies that operate using laundered cash are able to reduce their prices below the cost of production, which he said can effectively crowd-out legitimate private sector.

He stressed the importance of coordination and collaboration in the fight against money laundering noting: "No sector or jurisdiction or organization can effectively fight against money laundering on its own."

In his remarks, Dr Eliawony Kisanga, the executive secretary ESAAMLG Secretariat, said: "ESAAMLG would continue to work in close coordination with Comesa."

He expressed hope that the signing of the MoU would enhance the capacity of the two organizations to achieve their goals in combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism.