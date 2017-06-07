6 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: El-Zakzaky Alive, Hale and Hearty - Sources

Tagged:

Related Topics

Apprehension over the state of health of the detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El- Zakzaky has resulted in rumours over his physical condition and alleged death, creating tension especially among his followers and other Muslims alike.

A credible security source told PRNigeria in Abuja that El-Zakzaky was alive, hale and hearty and dismissed the death rumour as the handiwork of mischief makers, who wanted to create tension and cause chaos within the polity.

The top intelligence officer said: "There Is no truth in the rumors of his death. Those carrying the rumour have taken advantage of the period of Ramadan to curry unnecessary sympathy."

The officer further recalled that the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and other top Islamic Leaders, including members of his family had in the past visited the imprisoned leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in Abuja to confirm such death rumour.

Sheikh Zakzaky has been in the custody of DSS since his arrest by Nigerian soldiers on December 14, 2015.

Nigeria

Senate C'tee - Nigeria Loses $2.5 Billion Annually to Gas Flaring

The Senate Committee on Gas has decried the loss of over $2.5 billion to gas flaring annually from an estimated two… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.