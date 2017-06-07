Uganda: Where Does the Future of Caregivers for Elderly Persons in Uganda Lie?

opinion

According to the latest State of Uganda's population report, the country has the world's youngest population, with more than 78 per cent below 30 years. It should, however, be noted that Uganda is slowly but surely becoming an 'elderly country' thanks to the country's progress in reducing infant mortality coupled with the declining birth rates and rising life expectancy.

The population of older persons has gradually increased in the past two decades. Currently, the population of older persons aged 60 years and above is 1.3 million. Nearly, one in 10 people in Uganda are above 60 years. This population is projected to quadruple in the next three decades.

The consequences of an ageing population pose a threat on social, economic, living arrangements and health status in later years. It is, therefore, worth analysing.

Note that growing old does not necessary translate into a burden if the country is prepared. This is explained by the fact that ageing is a transitional process, which is pre-determined during our life course. Having productive and healthy lifestyles during childhood, youthful and mid-life ages, are crucial in pre-determining the successful ageing in later years. My experience with caring for a disabled grandmother triggered me to share my opinion towards care giving in later years. Nearly four months ago, before my grandmother died, she was totally disabled and confined to a wheel chair.

She had a multitude of different disease conditions; episodic attacks of stroke, osteoarthritis (disease condition affects the bone joints) and dementia (gradual deterioration of brain cells), which massively contributed to her disability. In such a situation, she solely depended on care rendered by others for survival and in that regard; we (her grandchildren) cared for her for nearly 15 years.

That mentioned, studies have documented that with advancing age, the likelihood of developing health complications, chronic disease and disability increases and, the demand for long-term care, escalates due to functional limitations.

In Uganda, findings indicate an increase in prevalence of disabilities and dependence on other people for help among older persons. Disabilities pose a negative impact on older person's capacity to participate in normal daily activities, making them dependent on others for their survival. Hence, this translates into the need for a care giver throughout their life time. Literally, care giving is an extended assistance rendered to any individual who is incapacitated or unable to perform daily activities independently. While the concept of care giving rotates on two notions - either paid versus not paid - this article critically analyses the concept of unpaid care rendered to older persons.

In Uganda, professional/institutional care giving for older persons is not well defined as care offered from the family members, neighbours, community or any other support groups is common. Although the national policy for older persons emphasises family members being primarily responsible for supporting and caring for older persons, the reality is that family structures are changing. Recent research finding showed that one in 10 older persons is living alone in Uganda.

These changes have been compounded with older person being childless, having adult daughters leaving the household due to marriage and participation in labour work force, formation of nucleated family, modernisation and erosion of traditional social cohesion.

The question that pre-occupies my mind is; who will care for the increasing number of disabled older persons given the fact that the dynamics of living arrangements are changing? The observed trends of older children focusing on their nucleated family and leaving their older person live a destitute life in villages is saddening. It is important to mention that giving care to the older persons limits the time of carers to actively participate in the labour market, which presents risk to poverty.

With this rapid ageing population, the government should, therefore, enact policies geared towards alleviating the challenges faced by the carers of older persons in later years. Specifically, human resource policies should practically be accommodative and flexible to allow carers work part-time, while caring for their ageing parents.

Secondly, policies that are geared at formalising the institutional/residential care for older persons should be put in place to mitigate the challenge of decreasing carers for older persons in future.

Mr Ddumba is a social gerontologist and the assistant district health officer, Mukono.