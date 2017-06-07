Uganda: Betway Power Look to Add Further Misery to Falcons

Kampala — It's been 10 years since Startimes Falcons were champions of the National Basketball League. They have six titles, one more than Betway Power.

They have been in a number of finals including successive second-place finishes in 2012 and 2013. Betway Power, with whom they contested with the 2008 final, losing 3-1, have also had few highs over the last five years; winning their last title in 2011 and losing to City Oiler in 2014 and last year. The latter will however, start as strong favourites when the two teams meet in one of two games at YMCA Court in Wandegeya this evening.

After partnering with Betway, the five-time champions Power have appeared rejuvenated, surpassing expectations by reaching last season's final where they lost 4-1 to City Oilers.

They have since continued that form into this season that has started with two victories against City Oilers and UCU Canons, two teams that often have a deep run in the playoffs.

"The most pleasing aspect thus far has been about our defence in the opening game against Oilers and the first two quarters against UCU. It is the area where we are seeking to further improve," said Arnold Lando, the Power coach. In terms of match-ups his team also appears to hold the advantage over Falcons, who could only field seven players in the 68-53 opening game loss to newcomers JKL.

Veteran star forward Stephen Omony led another off-season player exodus that included Peter Elungat, David Kiberu and Sulaiman Bbaale, who is expected to feature for Power.

Former Power coach Bernes Ankunda has since joined the Startimes sponsored Falcons in addition to power forward Serge Kabangu who returns from Congo.

Power vs. Falcons, 6pm - YMCA

Marines vs. JKL, 8pm - YMCA