Uganda: Walukuba Want URU to Certify Martyrs' Day 7s

This was after a 12 all draw in normal time. The tournament organisers have now made a plea to Uganda Rugby Union (URU), the sport's local governing body, to make the event a permanent fixture on the local calendar.

"We look forward to it turning into an annual event and hopefully the Union can pick it up and make it part of their annual calendar," tournament director Leonard Lubambula told Daily Monitor.

Lubambula, who is also the club director of rugby and men's coach at Walukuba RFC said that if the tournament is integrated into the local calendar it can act as a National 7s Circuit rehearsal and at the same time help the player base at Walukuba grow.

"It can be a pre-sevens tournament to help clubs prepare for the National Sevens," added the coach before pointing out how an event of such significance can benefit a growing club like Walukuba.

"As Walukuba, we are trying to attract the community to the game because it's the only way our numbers can grow since we are a growing club," he reasoned.

The Nile Special and Gym Galaxx co-sponsored event also had a women's category played in round robin format. Entebbe Ladies walked away as overall winners at the expense of Walukuba Titans and Thunderbirds.

RESULTS - MARTYRS' DAY 7s

Final

Buffaloes 17-12 Pirates

(Shs200, 000 cash prize)

Women's winners (round robin)

Entebbe ladies (Shs 100000)