Uganda: Moroto Hospital Gets Neonatal Care Unit

Moroto — Moroto Regional Referral Hospital has received a neonatal intensive care unit.

The hospital has since its establishment in the colonial time been operating without a neonatal intensive care unit.

Sister Beatrice Azikuru, the officer in charge of the maternity ward, recently said the hospital had been facing a big challenge in caring for premature babies and those born with other health complications.

"We used to keep those babies in the same maternity wards with their mothers, but it was difficult because most of them could not make it due to unfavourable conditions in the maternity ward," she said.

The facility was built by Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO), a non-governmental organisation.

Sister Azikuru said the facility is equipped with state-of-the art machines.

Mr Godfrey Mawa, the hospital principal administrator, said the facility is the first of its kind in the sub-region.

"This is a modern facility and I am sure our children that will be born before nine months and those born with some complications will now be safe," he said.

Ms Matilida Nangiro, a mother could not hold her excitement over the facility, saying it would save the lives of many newborn babies.

Ms Soraya Bouwmeester, the VSO health programme manager, appealed to the hospital management to make the proper use of the facility to ensure that they save the lives of newborn babies with complications.

"As VSO, we shall be glad to hear that children born prematurely don't lose their lives in this hospital," Ms Bouwmeester said.