Uganda: Six Debutants, New Halfback and Centre Pairing for Elgon

Kampala — Rugby Cranes coaches John Duncan and Robert Seguya have injected fresh legs into the fold ahead of Kenya's visit for the first leg of the Elgon Cup, the first of six tests that await Uganda this year by naming six uncapped players.

Ivan Kirabo, Adnan Mutebi, Musa Muwonge, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Robert Aziku and Eric Mula are in while notable absentees include Ivan Markmot, Matthias Ochwo, Ronald Mussajagulanyago and Chris Lubanga.

On reading the squad, Seguya was quick to remind everyone that the squad was only for the game against Kenya and that the side was open to changes in the remaining five games. "This squad in only for the game against Kenya" he said during a press conference at Legends Rugby Club yesterday afternoon. "We have to play six games this year and that is too much rugby. Therefore we shall have to rotate players in the coming games," he added.

The new names have triggered different points of interest with the emergence of new halfback and center pairings. Kabras Sugar's Kirabo will partner Ivan Magomu in the halfback combination for the first time while Pius Ogena, a flanker last year, shifts to first center with Michael Wokorach. Seguya defended throwing Kirabo into the fray citing his maturity level and consistence at Kabras where he has grown into a key player. The former Cranes international is also confident Ogena can cope at inside center after closely watching him training.

"Kirabo is playing in a strong league and for one of the best sides in Kenya, he has what it takes to perform on a big stage for Uganda," he said of the former Bootkamp, Warriors and Rhinos scrumhalf.

"Ogena is aware of what to do because we have been working on his new position for a long time in training," said Seguya before Wokorach could afford to cut his center partner some slack. "I have never played with him at center but we have been practicing together and hopefully we can combine well," said Wokorach.

FIRST ELGON CUP

Uganda vs. Kenya

4.30pm, Legends Sports Club

* Return leg on June 24 in Nairobi