Tanzania: Gospel Singer Muhando Arrested, Released Over Debt

Singida — A prominent gospel singer in the country, Ms Rose Muhando, 38, a resident of Dodoma, was on Saturday arrested for allegedly illegally obtaining over Sh900,000 from Africa Inland Church Tanzania (AICT) in the Region.

Singida Regional Police Commander (RPC), Ms Debora Magiligimba, told reporters on Monday that Ms Muhando was arrested on June 3, this year, at Mang'onyi Village in Ikungi Village.

However, the RPC revealed that the suspect was freed the following day after settling the matter, repaying the money.

Ms Magiligimba said on November 3, last year, the leader of AICT's choir in Singida, Mashala Japhet, was able to transfer Sh800, 000 to Ms Muhando through M-pesa as per their initial agreements.

She added that the money was payment in advance for the suspect to perform during the launching of the choir album at Namfua stadium on November 13, 2016. According to Ms Magiligimba, Mr Japhet sent Sh150, 000, on November 13 which was supposed to carter for Ms Muhando and her band transportation to Singida from Dodoma. However, Ms Muhando did not show up. They had not seen her, until that Saturday when she was arrested in Mang'onyi.

The RPC further noted that Rose did not cause any trouble when she was put under arrest. She admitted receiving the cash and failing to inform the concerned people that she was caring for a sick person in Kahama.