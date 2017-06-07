7 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Eagen Win First Yas Marina Ticket

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — City Tyres Maz Complex was packed to the brim on Tuesday as journalists witnessed Eagen Properties Limited drawn as the first winner of the of a ticket to the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix due in November at the lavish Yas Marina Circuit.

Being a company, the administration of Eagen, which was drawn by the lucky charm of Federation of Motorsport Clubs Uganda (FMU) Dusman Okee and NCS General Secretary Nicholas Muramagi, will decide which of their employees makes the trip to Yas Marina.

"When I come for functions of City Tyres, I'm at home in such a sense because the company is synonymous with sports.

"They are a friend indeed who when you call upon every time they always give a helping hand," stated Muramagi before reading out the winner.

This is the second time City Tyres, the official distributor of Pirelli Tyres will take eight lucky fans to the last leg of the Formula One calendar event. Pirelli is the official distributor of tyres to formula one.

Like last year, all one is required to do is purchase a set of four tyres of any segment between now and October 31 from any City Tyres outlet, to stand a chance of making the all-expense paid trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for three nights and four days.

However, this year, there are instant prizes for whoever buys at least one tyre from the company.

Also during the draw, three other lucky buyers of the four tyres that miss out on the ticket are drawn for special prizes like full service of their cars, 50 litres of fuel and dinner at Café Javas.

City Tyres were further commended by Muramagi for their role in developing sports like motorsport, badminton, golf, chess, basketball through their club City Oilers, and grassroots football through the Chenga Challenge tournament.

THE WINNERS

*Yas Marina ticket.

Eagen Properties Limited

*Full Service at City Oil.

Hardware World Limited

*50 Litres of Fuel at City Oil. Ben

*Dinner for Two at Café Javas. New Forests Company

