editorial

The Nordic countries, in a candid reminder as Uganda's friends, have conveyed to the ruling party their counsel that the country's future stability relies on resolution of internal dissent through dialogue.

"... there is no guarantee that [Uganda's] political and social stability will last. Dialogue and consensus are necessary; purely military responses seldom give lasting results," said Norwegian Ambassador Susan Eckey.

She delivered the counsel on behalf of her colleague envoys from Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Sweden during last week's Nordic Day celebrations in Kampala. Ambassadors generally pick their words prudently and to mean specific things, always on purpose, based on particular cues. This is why we are persuaded that the envoys' message should be taken seriously. Most importantly, the Norwegian envoy's observations dovetail with similar remarks by the Head of the European Union of Delegation Kristian Schmidt, almost a month ago, to the President that "ultimately, security does not come from a gun".

The gun was Museveni's tool to capture power and has remained so to keep it, even as he has won five successive elections.

In his State-of-the-Nation address yesterday, the President underlined the seminal role our army plays at home and abroad to keep us and the country safe. We are proud of and applaud the sacrifices our sons and daughters in uniform and intelligence agencies make in most difficult situations, often at risk to their lives, so that we collectively live in peace.

However, the Dutch-Jewish philosopher Baruch Spinoza, a leading 17th Century thinker, said: "Peace is not the absence of war; it is a virtue, a state of mind, a disposition of benevolence, confidence [and] justice."

Those virtues are eluding Uganda in the wake of eroded human security. An upsurge in violent crime, including murders and armed robberies, invoke troubling memories of a dark past. The current spate of lawlessness foretells a dreadful, not secure, future for the country.

Therefore, the ambassadors' back-to-back proclamation that Ugandans talk out their difference and strike consensus is both seminal and imperative. Already Sweden is on the cusp of brokering a successful dialogue between the President and his political rival Kizza Besigye. We re-state our support for the initiative and a peaceful resolution of Uganda's intractable political and economic problems.

Some of our neighbouring countries are blazing, and the ambassadors' branding of Uganda as "an island in troubled seas" is telling. Uganda should never relapse into violence, and the President must do soul-searching on the future he bequeaths to his successor and future generation.

