6 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Swears in Mghwira As New K'njaro RC

President John Pombe Magufuli has sworn- in Ms Anna Elisha Mghwira, the former presidential candidate for the Alliance for Democratic Change (ACT Wazalendo), as the new Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC).

Speaking after swearing-in the RC at the State House in Dar es Salaam today, Dr Magufuli assured the National Chairperson of opposition party ACT-Wazalendo of full co-operation from the government in discharging her day to day responsibilities.

Ms Mghwira fills the position which was left vacant by the former Regional Commissioner, Mr Saidi Meck Sadiki.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony were Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Chief Secretary, Ambassdor John Kijazi and Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, among other leaders.

