Deputy President William Ruto addressing residents of Navakholo in Kakamega County on June 6, 2017.

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday rekindled the controversy linking Nasa flag bearer Raila Odinga and Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero to the financial crisis facing Mumias Sugar Company.

Mr Ruto accused Mr Odinga and Mr Kidero of having a hand in the financial woes at the sugar firm.

The DP, who spoke at a campaign rally in Matungu, Kakamega County, said Mr Kidero had allowed Mr Odinga to get loans from the sugar miller when he was the chief executive.

"Mr Kidero should tell his friend (Raila) to repay the debts he owes the sugar factory so that farmers who are suffering due to financial difficulties and poor management of the factory in the past can be paid their money," he said.

Mr Odinga has denied owing the sugar miller any money and said he had been involved in transactions with Mumias Sugar through secured bank loans.

But Mr Ruto insisted the two should take responsibility for the mess at the sugar factory and pay up their debts.

He said the Jubilee administration would not let the factory close down.

The DP announced that the government was ready to release additional funds to bail out the factory after a new chief executive is hired within the next one month and its restructuring completed.

"The Jubilee administration has released more than Sh3 billion to help revive Mumias Sugar and done everything possible to ensure the miller does not face collapse," said Mr Ruto.

He said the development blueprint for Western region unveiled by Nasa during a rally at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday had nothing new to offer residents of the region.

Budalang'i MP Ababu Namwamba, who accompanied the DP, asked the Luhya community not to support Mr Odinga because he will not clinch the presidency.