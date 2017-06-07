South Africa: Western Cape Haven Shelters Accommodate 200 Extra People in Storm

Roughly 200 additional homeless individuals were accommodated in 15 Haven Night Shelters across the Western Cape as weather conditions continued to deteriorate.

The Haven Night Shelters saw a sharp increase in people sleeping in shelters as several weather warnings were issued on Tuesday, CEO Hassan Khan told News24.

"We normally accommodate around about 900 to 950 people in our shelters every night... last night, we managed to accommodate just under 1 100 people," he said.

The South African Weather Service issued a severe weather warning for flash flooding, hail, and gale force winds in the Western Cape on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall of up to 50mm within 24 hours is expected in certain areas.

Hassan said he was unaware of any injuries to homeless individuals.

Additional bedding has been carried in to sleeping halls to accommodate the influx.

"We expect that today around about 12 we would've reached capacity. At that stage we will start carrying beds into our eating halls - we have no other choice but to," Hassan said.

"Once we are completely full, we will start contacting hospitals to see if we can accommodate people there, but I doubt we will reach that stage."

Hassan asked members of the public to donate blankets and non-perishable food to their nearest night shelter.

"We have a good relationship with communities so we will also distribute all surplus donations to organisations in need."

In Mitchells Plain, community police forum chairperson Lucinda Evans urged members of the public to donate blankets, instant soup, beanies, gloves and jerseys.

"We are doing this blanket drive in the Mitchells Plain cluster as there are many informal settlements in our areas - we have to help out communities."

Donations can be dropped off at the CAFDA Homestead building on the corner of Prince George Drive and 8th Avenue, Grassy Park.

Members of the public can phone Philisa Abafazi on 021 802 4030 between 09:00 and 16:00 for additional information.

The City of Cape Town said 15 people have been displaced in Imizamo Yethu. Roofs of homes were blown off in Strand, Kalkfontein, Delft, Mfuleni and Mandalay.

The Huguenot Tunnel and the N2 near Peregrine is closed for traffic.

