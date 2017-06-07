South Africa: Maritzburg Pupil Suspended Over Racist Voice Note

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is mindful of that the Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School pupil suspended on Tuesday for her racist voice note is supposed to be writing her exams.

The white pupil landed in hot water after her voice note, where she uses the k-word, went viral on social media.

She was reportedly referring to black pupils who had mispronounced her name.

Kwazi Mthethwa, MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana's spokesperson, told News24 that the matter was "very sensitive", and that they didn't want to put pressure on investigators.

"We're treating this matter as an urgent matter because of its seriousness. We don't know how long the investigation will take, but we will not cut any corners. We mean business," he said.

He said the department was aware that the suspended pupil was writing her mid-term exams.

"We're mindful of that she was writing exams. If she loses too much of her schooling time while the investigation continues, the department will try to make a plan so she could recover on her schooling time," he said, adding that the pupil's parents had been informed of her suspension.

The school's governing body said, in a statement on Monday, that the school had zero tolerance to racism of any kind.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the racist language used in the voice note circulating on social media. In liaison with the KZN department of education, we are attending to the matter with the urgency and importance that it deserves," the SGB said.

The correct procedures and disciplinary actions were being followed, said the SGB.

Source: News24