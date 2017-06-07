6 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Financial Support to NAWDV

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans has obtained a total of 25,000 Euro of financial support that will be utilized in the rehabilitation programs of its members.

The German branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women has donated around 1800 Euro while associations for the disabled in various cities of Germany have contributed around 8000 Euro.

Mr. Hussien Kalifa, Chairperson of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans in Stuttgart, Germany, said that youth nationals residing in various cities of Germany have been shouldering responsibility of the disabled nationals in a bid to enable them become self-reliant and productive members of the society.

The German branch association of the disabled veterans has been making financial and material contribution in collaboration with stockholders and philanthropic associations so as to boost the productivity of the disabled.

Eritrea

Message of President Isaias to UN Security Council

President Isaias Afwerki has sent messages to several Heads of State and Government urging them to use their influences… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.