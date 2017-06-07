6 June 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Media Regulator Speaks for Press Freedom

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Innocent Habonimana

The government media regulator authority speaks against administrative officials' interference with the freedom of journalists.

The chairman of National Media Regulator (CNC) urges administrative authorities to stop hampering the work of accredited journalists.

In a meeting Ramadhan Karenga, the Chairman of CNC, held this Tuesday with media professionals, he said administrative officials of all ranks "should know that the freedom of the press is guaranteed by the law and the Constitution of Burundi."

The authorities often meddle in the work of journalists. The interference includes temporary arrest and seizure of materials. Journalists may also be denied to access information in the area under the authorities' control. Independent journalists are also subject to other forms of harassment.

Mr. Ramadhan says such behaviour infringes on the right to the security of journalist's life and materials the Burundi Journalist Code of Ethics provides for with "no conditions or restrictions".

Press freedom in Burundi has been seriously undermined during the crisis that has rocked the country from 2015. Amid the havoc of the failed attempt in May 2015, some media organisations have been destroyed, others closed for their alleged support for either the opposition or the government.

Many journalists have been forced to flee the country. At least one has died while another disappeared in circumstances that are yet to be cleared up.

The ranking in terms of press freedom in Burundi lowered from its 94thto 130thbetween 2008 and 2011. As for the 2017 ranking, the country lost four places from 156 in 2016 to 160 in the 2017 according to Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF). Government authorities say such ranking does not give the exact picture of press freedom in Burundi.

Burundi

'President Nkurunziza Will Rule Till Second Coming of Jesus', Chanted Demonstrators

A demonstration march was organized in Bujumbura town on 3 June to support the outcomes of 18th EAC Summit held on20th… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.