Swaziland: Swazi Police Corruption Probe

Police in Swaziland are to investigate their own officers amid claims they helped to 'smuggle' illegal foreigners into the kingdom.

National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula made the announcement amid increasing concerns that 'Asians' are in Swaziland illegally.

The Swazi Observer on Monday (5 June 2017) reported, 'He said even though these remain only allegations for now, it is important that an investigation be conducted. It is recalled that the said allegations is actually information unearthed by the parliamentarians' committee which has been tasked to probe the influx of Asians into the country.

'Some interviewees allegedly told the probe team that some senior police officers were engaging in criminal activity, assisting illegal immigrants to get forged travel documents and resident permits.'

The Observer added, 'Magagula said the police service was disappointed to learn of the manner in which illegal immigrants of Asian origin were being treated by the courts.

'He pointed out that on several occasions; police would conduct raids and arrest illegal immigrants who would be found without valid resident permits. He said, however, a few hours later, the same convicts would be seen back on the streets after paying a mere E500 (US$40) fine.'