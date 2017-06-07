Sudan: Protest Against Ban On Male Teachers in Girls' Schools

Gedaref — Male teachers have been prohibited from working in girls' schools in El Gedaref, south-east Sudan, following a new decision by the State Minister of Education which has been condemned by teachers.

Teachers and people working in education described the decision as "unconstitutional and impeding educational process". One of the teachers in El Gedaref told Radio Dabanga that the new decision was circulated to the teachers like an order, as if they were working in a military institution.

"The decision calls for the isolation of women from society, establishing a backward understanding and at the same time raising a social question about the reason for the separation of male from female teachers," the teacher said.

On Sunday the school year began in the state. The Ministry of Education refuses to postpone the start of the new academic year in anticipation of a cholera epidemic. School buildings in White Nile state have been turned into isolation centres for people suffering from cholera in recent weeks.

Power, water outages

Parts of El Gezira state, mainly El Hasahisa and El Managil localities, hav experienced extensive electricity and water cuts that lasted between three to seven days.

A number of residents complained to Radio Dabanga about the electricity cuts at El Muheiriba in El Hasahisa for five consecutive days. Other power cuts in Sarhan area in El Managil locality lasted almost a week.

The people informed the authorities responsible for the electricity supply about the power outages.